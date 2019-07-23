For Maya Hawke, appearing in Quentin Tarantino’s new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is momentous in more ways than one.



Besides the prestige of working with the acclaimed filmmaker on such a heralded project, she also got the chance to become part of the canon of films, like Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, which made her mother, Uma Thurman, a household name.



"I grew up around Quentin and around those movies," the 21-year-old up-and-comer told ET’s Keltie Knight at the film’s premiere in Hollywood on Monday night. "They meant a lot to me and the story of my family and my growing up, so it’s wonderful to add my own little piece to the puzzle. It was wonderful to follow [in my mother's] footsteps, just for a second, in that way and relate to her and experience some of what she experienced and it was wonderful."



Hawke also mentioned Tarantino’s infectious brand of filmmaking, which, she says, brings out the best in his cast and crew.



"He's really supportive and enthusiastic about making the best movie possible," she said of the director. "And, you know, when he gives you notes and ideas …he’s so excited and driven ‘cause he really wants it to be the best and he knows what’s going to be the best. And so it’s just thrilling and intoxicating to be directed by him."



Knight also asked the young actress about her famous father, Ethan Hawke’s friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio and how that affected working with the leading man on the new film.



"He's in one of the scenes in the movie that I'm in, the beginning, but I haven’t met him very many times," she shared. "He’s an actor that I’ve totally idolized my whole adolescence and adulthood for many, many reasons."



This is a particularly big month for Maya. Not only does she have a minor role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, she’s also one of the new faces in the latest season of Stranger Things -- playing Robin, Steve’s (Joe Kerry) fiery and hilarious co-worker at Scoops Ahoy, the ice cream parlor in Starcourt Mall.



The weekend that the new season dropped, Maya’s father Ethan shared a touching message for the actress to mark the occasion.



"Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father. Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE," Ethan, wrote alongside a gif of his daughter. "She’s the real thing. #StrangerThings."

GET MORE FILM AND TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt Says Leonardo DiCaprio Throws 'Best Tantrums Ever' in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Austin Butler Talks 'Extraordinary Privilege' of Playing Elvis In Upcoming Biopic (Exclusive)

Why Leonardo DiCaprio Says Working With Brad Pitt on 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' Came Naturally

Related Gallery