Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph on a cooking competition series? Sign us up! Peacock announced Wednesday that the two will host the streaming service's new holiday competition series Baking It.

The six-episode holiday competition series will feature eight teams of two talented home bakers who will join Maya and Andy’s winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions. The culinary duos include spouses, siblings, best friends snd more.

Each team will work to create savory and sweet holiday-themed creations, with the hopes of winning a cash prize. The bakers’ holiday treats will be judged by the toughest critics of the mall -- four opinionated real-life grandmothers, who happen to know a thing or two about baking delicious treats.

As for Maya and Andy, get ready for some hilarious comedic commentary from the SNL alums.

From the creators of Making It, Baking It is a cooking show take on the successful crafting competition series and promises to celebrate the joyful time of year when people come together to honor their traditions, while also indulging in excessive baked goods.

Pip Wells, Kate Arend, Dve Becky and Nicole Yaron will join the hosts' former SNL cast member Amy Poehler and her Paper Kite Productions to executive produce the project, while Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group will produce the series.

RELATED CONTENT

Watch 'Making It's Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Battle in a 'Pun-Off' of Movie Titles (Exclusive)

Maya Rudolph & Jacob Tremblay Tease 'Disenchanted' & 'Little Mermaid'

'Mapleworth Murders' Sneak Peek: Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg Perform the ‘Wham Bam’ Song

Watch 'Making It's Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Battle in a 'Pun-Off' of Movie Titles (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery