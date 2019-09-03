'Mayans M.C.' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Updates and More

The Mayans are hitting the road again!

On Monday night, FX's hit show, Mayans M.C., returns for season two, plunging viewers into the wild lives of EZ (J.D. Pardo) and Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas) and the rest of the rough-and-tumble gang as they take on rival clubs, the Galindo Cartel, federal agents and Los Olvidados (The Forgotten), Adelita's (Carla Baratta) band of outsiders.

With new episodes on the way, here's a primer on how season one left off and the show's key players. Warning: spoilers ahead!

E.Z.'s Infamous Crime

All throughout the first 10 episodes of the series, viewers got glimpses of what took E.Z.'s promising future in college and with Emily (Sarah Bolger), and replaced it with time behind bars and a deal as an informant with the feds, which forced him to infiltrate his brother's club, the Mayans. Then, in the season finale, we learned that he accidentally shot a cop -- who turned out to be Happy (David Labrava) from the Sons of Anarchy.

Felipe's Dark Past

The Reyes patriarch (played by Edward James Olmos) is a man with many secrets, but as season one drew to a close, fans discovered that, before moving to the U.S., he was an officer in the Mexican Federal Police who committed innumerable atrocities on the orders of the Galindo Cartel. It's a life he escaped in order to protect his family.

The 3-Way Deal

Throughout the show so far, Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) and his operation have been plagued with problems from Los Olvidados, and the Mayans were caught in the middle. However, all three organizations decided on a mutually-beneficial deal that would, in theory, end the violence and help the cartel make peace, which sounds too good to be true.

Potter's Terrible Request

U.S. Attorney Potter (Ray McKinnon) had been making the Mayans', and particularly E.Z.'s, life pretty difficult in season one. However, demanding that E.Z. and his brother kill their cousin, Agent Kevin Jimenez (Maurice Compte) -- or E.Z. returns to prison -- was a bridge too far.

Although Felipe attempts to help Kevin get out alive, his sons kill him and Officer Bowen (Curtiss Cook) in the former's home.

Prashant Gupta/FX

Marcus Left the Mayans

In one of the final scenes in the season one finale, viewers discover that Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) is making a big change. After a mysterious conversation with Bishop (Michael Irby) at the clubhouse, he abandons his cut. Next, we see him arrive at Galindo's lavish home in Mexico, where he will now work. This, of course, begs a lot of questions about his motivations going forward.

Season two of Mayans M.C. begins Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

GET MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Mayans MC' Star Danny Pino Credits 'Authenticity' for Show's Success: What It Means for Season 2 (Exclusive)

'Vida', 'Mayans MC' and 'Charmed' Reboot Lead Hispanic Takeover of Mainstream Television

'Mayans MC': Which Character Are You?

Related Gallery