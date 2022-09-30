Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings Have Only Met Twice In Person Since Joining 'Jeopardy!' (Exclusive)
After sharing hosting duties with Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings is appearing on the season 3 of the actress’ Fox sitcom, Call Me Kat. And only ET was on set for their reunion, which marks the first time Jennings has been on a scripted comedy.
“I’m very dazzled by everything,” he tells Matt Cohen, before revealing that former longtime host Alex Trebek used to make appearances on primetime TV, showing up on Cheers, Golden Girls and even Blossom, which starred Bialik as a child. “So, it’s an honor to continue that tradition.”
In the episode “Call Me Ken Jennings,” which kicked off the new season, Kat (Bialik) finds herself seated next to the former Jeopardy! contestant on her flight home to Louisville, where she later discovers that her employees, Randi (Kyla Pratt) and Phil (Leslie Jordan), have made significant changes to her cat café.
“She’s coming from her glamorous vacation and I’m bowled over by her sheer force of personality, just like in real life,” Jennings says of his onscreen encounter with Kat.
“We’re very honored to have him as a figure of himself. But also the whole meta thing of getting to do this together is really special,” Bialik says. “Anyway you cut it, we’re very grateful to have a third season. So, to be able to kick it off with such an icon is really special.”
Not only that, but Jennings’ appearance on the series alongside Bialik is only the second time that the two have met in person, following a photoshoot they did for Jeopardy!. Despite the fact the two have been splitting hosting duties since season 38, they are never on set of the game show at the same time.
“It’s like Superman and Clark Kent. We’re never in the same,” Jennings jokes.
Ahead of season 39, it was announced that both Jennings and Bialik would continue splitting hosting duties of the series’ syndicated version, while Jennings will also host the Tournament of Champions and the Second Chance Tournament and Bialik will handle primetime specials, including the ongoing run of Celebrity Jeopardy!.
“It’s gonna be fun,” Kenning teases.
Call Me Kat airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
