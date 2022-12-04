Mayim Bialik is looking back on Leslie Jordan's last days on the Call Me Kat set. Following Thursday's episode of the Fox sitcom, titled "Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff," Bialik took to TikTok where she recalled the "incredibly special" time the cast and crew had on set, in what would end up being Jordan's last episode on the show.

"We didn't know at the time that that was Leslie's last episode," Bialik said of Jordan's final appearance on the series.

"Couldn't bring myself to watch it." She continued, "I'm not ready. That week was so incredibly special because of our dialogue coach directing for the first time and just how much fun we had."

The episode also marked Jordan's first on-screen kiss, Bialik said. "He and John Griffin, who plays his boyfriend on the show, were very specific about their appreciation for our writers' sensitivities in writing a gay couple that was navigating the newness of living a truly authentic out life. It was a very important episode for Leslie in particular."

The Jeopardy! host said she plans to talk about the show's upcoming Christmas/Hanukkah episode, set to air Dec. 8. Jordan passed away while cast and crew filmed that particular episode, Bialik noted.

"But for now, I just want to say that for those of you who watched and appreciated Leslie's final episode, we thank you. It was very, very special to us for so many reasons," she said.

As for how Jordan death will be handled on the show, Bialik shared that in the coming weeks fans will be "hearing more about what we decided to do with Leslie's character."

Jordan died Oct. 24 at the age of 67 following a car accident in Hollywood, California. The actor and comedian had completed work on eight episodes of the show's third season at the time of his death and was slated to film episode 9 the week of is passing.

Following the news, Bialik and the cast and producers of the FOX series, released a statement in which they shared that they will be "taking time to grieve" the loss of Jordan as well as celebrate his life and the "many gifts" he gave to them and the world.

"There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious," the statement began. "We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh."

The statement continued, "We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time."

For more on Jordan, check out some of his best moments with ET through the years below.

