Call Me Kat is pausing production following the shocking death of Leslie Jordan, ET has learned. Jordan died at the age of 67 Monday following a car accident in Hollywood, California.

The actor and comedian had completed work on eight episodes of the show's third season at the time of his death and was slated to film episode 9 this week.

Following the news, Jordan's Call Me Kat co-star, Mayim Bialik, and the cast and producers of the FOX series, released a statement in which they shared that they will be "taking time to grieve" the loss of Jordan as well as celebrate his life and the "many gifts" he gave to them and the world.

"There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious," the statement began. "We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh."

The statement continued, "We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time."

ET also learned that Jordan, who has appeared on past seasons of The Masked Singer as a guest judge, served as a guest judge again in season 5 alongside Joel McHale. The episode is slated to air later this season.

Jordan was driving Monday morning when it's suspected he had a medical emergency and crashed into the side of the building, TMZ, who was first to publish the news, reported.

Following Jordan's car crash, the Los Angeles Police department told ET, "We have one fatal traffic collision that occurred on Monday morning, around 9:30 a.m., at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street. A male adult was pronounced deceased at the scene."

An eyewitness told ET that, when they arrived to work across from the crash on Monday, they saw paramedics trying to resuscitate Leslie, but it looked apparent he was already gone.

Days before his death, an eyewitness tells ET that they saw Jordan pick up a prescription at CVS in West Hollywood. He left the store holding a couple of small prescription bags with the orders stapled to them, the eyewitness says.

In 2006, Jordan won an Emmy for his role as Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace. In addition to Call Me Kat, he appeared on several TV shows including Boston Legal, Reba, Desperate Housewives, and American Horror Story.

On the film side, Jordan, who went viral for his hilarious Instagram videos during the COVID-19 pandemic, had roles in The Help and Sordid Lives. He was also a theater actor having appeared in My Trip Down the Pink Carpet and The Lucky Guy.

According to his IMDb page, Jordan was signed on to two upcoming projects -- Strangers in a Strange Land, a film that's currently in post-production, and Ron, a movie that's in pre-production.

In a statement regarding Jordan's passing, Kimberly Montini, head of development at Cranium Entertainment, the production company heading up Ron, said they are "gutted at this tremendous loss."

"We are all gutted at this tremendous loss. Leslie was such a delightful beacon of light and laughter for so many of us," Montini shared. "I always joked that he was the gay male version of Betty White, and he was supposed to live forever and make us laugh for a very long time. May he rest in peace."

Jordan was set to be the lead in Ron and serve as an executive producer on the project as well, alongside Margaret Cho, who is also set to start in the upcoming film. Per Cranium, no scenes of the film have yet been shot, with production on Ron slated to start in May 2023.

In a statement shared with ET, Cho said she was "devastated" to learn of Jordan's passing and said that she and the late actor were planning to "work together on many projects" in the future.

"I’m devastated. I loved Leslie and he was truly a force of nature and a beautiful light. He starred in my music videos, and we were planning to work together on many projects," Cho said. "But beyond work, he was someone I absolutely loved and admired. The loss is beyond my comprehension."

A post shared on Jordan's Instagram page Monday also alluded to giving fans a glimpse at a project the funnyman was looking forward to sharing with the world.

"The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share their memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world," the post read.

