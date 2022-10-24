Tributes are pouring in following the unexpected and tragic death of Leslie Jordan. The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, his rep confirms to ET. He was 67.

Jordan was driving Monday morning when it's suspected he had a medical emergency and crashed into the side of the building, TMZ, who was first to publish the news, reports. ET has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

Everyone from Jordan's idol, Dolly Parton, to Alec Baldwin and Lynda Carter, fellow comedian, Margaret Cho and Jordan's Will & Grace castmates, have all shared their reaction to his shocking death.

In a statement released shortly after Jordan's death, Parton referred to the funnyman as her "lil' brother."

"Well, I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member. Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him," the country superstar said in a statement. "I know people always say 'Oh, they will be missed,' but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil' brother."

In his tribute, Baldwin called Jordan a gentleman and reflected on a dinner he and his wife, Hilaria, had with the late actor over the summer.

"My wife and I had dinner with this gentleman just this Summer in East Hampton with Mike You won’t find someone more open-hearted and funny than Leslie. In a time of limitless cruelty dressed as comedy, here was a man of wit and style and warmth. I envy all who worked with him. I bet it was a ball...," Baldwin wrote. "Rest In Peace, dear, sweet Leslie Jordan."

Carter, meanwhile, pointed to the way Jordan cheered up so many during the COVID-19 pandemic, with his viral videos that lifted spirits during a dark time for the world.

"Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul," the Wonder Woman actress wrote.

For her part, Cho, who was set to star alongside Jordan in the forthcoming film, Ron, looked back on her time working with Jordan. In a statement shared with ET, she called him someone she "loved and admired."

"I’m devastated. I loved Leslie and he was truly a force of nature and a beautiful light. He starred in my music videos, and we were planning to work together on many projects," Cho shared. "But beyond work, he was someone I absolutely loved and admired. The loss is beyond my comprehension."

Jordan, who was starring on the FOX sitcom, Call Me Kat, at the time of his passing, was remembered by FOX Entertainment as well, with the studio calling him "the kindest person you could ever imagine."

"We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan. Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award-winning comedic talent with whom we've laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever," FOX shared. "As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear."

Warner Bros. Television, the production company behind Will & Grace, also shared a statement, adding that their thoughts are with the late actor's "family, friends and fans at this time."

"Warner Bros. Television is devastated about the tragic and sudden loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan. Leslie was an extraordinary person and talent. He brought joy to fans across the globe," Warner Bros. Television shared. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans at this time."

