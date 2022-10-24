As the world begins to mourn the loss of beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, his Will & Grace co-stars, Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack have taken to social media to join in the outpouring of tributes.

"My heart is broken," Hayes wrote alongside a still from their iconic sitcom. "Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend."

Echoing his co-star's sentiments, McCormack shared, "Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about 30 years too soon. You were loved sweet man."

McCormack also posted a sweet photo with Jordan from 2014, writing, "Lunch with my friend #LeslieJordan in London, 2014. RIP you sweet, hilarious man. We all adored you."

Jordan played the role of Beverley Leslie, Karen Walker's socialite frenemy on the NBC series. In 2006, Jordan won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On Monday, news broke that Jordan died after a car accident in Hollywood, California. It's suspected he had a medical emergency and crashed into the side of the building, according to multiple reports. He was 67 years old.

Jordan's rep shared a statement with ET, saying, "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."

Throughout his career, Jordan also appeared on shows including Boston Legal, Reba, Desperate Housewives, American Horror Story and Call Me Kat, the latter of which marks his latest role.

Aside from his acting career, Jordan became a social media sensation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He went viral for his at-home Instagram and TikTok videos.

Paying homage to the famously 4'11" actor, Jordan's rep continued, "What he lacked in height, he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

