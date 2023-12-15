Mayim Bialik Says She Was Let Go From Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Mayim Bialik's time on Jeopardy! has come to an end. On Friday, the 48-year-old actress revealed that she has been let go from the hosting gig.

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news," Bialik began. "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!"

"I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year," she continued, "and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

Bialik concluded her post by writing, "For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."

Alex Trebek, who began hosting the show in 1984, died in November 2020 at age 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Then, in September 2021, Bialik and Ken Jennings were tapped to host the game show through the calendar year. The following summer, Bialik and Jennings were made the permanent hosts of Jeopardy!

In August 2023, the show announced that Jennings would take over Bialik's Celebrity Jeopardy! hosting duties.

Bialik previously reflected on the Jeopardy! gig, telling ET in April 2022, "It's changed my life in enormous ways. My recognizability and kind of familiarity that people feel with me is a lot more, especially with, like, a nightly show like that, when you’re on a show that’s always in people’s living rooms or wherever they choose to watch."

RELATED CONTENT: