Meadow Walker is celebrating her dad. The young model is paying tribute to her late father, Paul Walker, on what would have been his 48th birthday.

Meadow took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet throwback photo from her childhood, as well as a simple, touching message of love.

The 22-year-old runway model posted a pic of herself as a young, smiling little girl sitting next to her dad on a lounge chair as they both posed for the camera.

"Happy birthday daddy, I love you," Meadow captioned the heartfelt snapshot.

Paul died on Nov. 30, 2013, as a passenger in a single-car crash with friend and driver Roger Rodas in Valencia, California. Meadow was 15 at the time of her father's tragic crash.

In 2017, Meadow -- whom Paul shared with ex Rebecca Soteros -- settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche over the fatal accident.

Her birthday tribute on Sunday comes just a little over a month after Meadow revealed that she's engaged to boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan. She announced the exciting news in a video shared to Instagram, in which she showed off a new diamond sparkler on her ring finger while going for a swim in the pool.

