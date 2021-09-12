Meadow Walker Wishes Late Father Paul Walker Happy Birthday With Sweet Throwback Pic
Remembering Paul Walker, 5 Years After His Tragic Death
Alex Rodriguez Talks Moving Forward After 'Incredible' Past 5 Ye…
Go Inside Vanessa Bryant's Star-Studded Trip to Italy
Kristen Bell on ‘Queenpins’ and Onscreen Chemistry With Bebe Rex…
'Queenpins' Stars Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Bebe R…
Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage
'Riverdale': Ashleigh Murray Dishes on Josie and the Pussycats' …
Denise Richards Talks ‘Killer Cheer Mom’ and Possible Return to …
ET’s Time With Aaliyah: See Rare Interviews from Throughout Her …
Jeff Daniels Reacts to Meeting His Real Life Doppelgänger (Exclu…
'Impeachment' Star Sarah Paulson Shares Her Initial Reaction to …
Lindsie Chrisley Says There 'Will Never Be Reconciliation' With …
Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Marries Francie Frane
‘DWTS’ Pros Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson Talk Returning to t…
GQ Men of the Year Awards: Idris Elba, Ed Sheeran, Rege-Jean Pag…
Idina Menzel Explains Why She’s ‘Emotional’ Over ‘Wicked’s 18th …
Lil Nas X Rocks Baby Bump in 'Maternity Shoot' to Celebrate New …
Watch ‘Parent Trap’ Stars Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter Rec…
Angelina Jolie Wants Her Family 'to Heal' Amid Ongoing Custody B…
Meadow Walker is celebrating her dad. The young model is paying tribute to her late father, Paul Walker, on what would have been his 48th birthday.
Meadow took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet throwback photo from her childhood, as well as a simple, touching message of love.
The 22-year-old runway model posted a pic of herself as a young, smiling little girl sitting next to her dad on a lounge chair as they both posed for the camera.
"Happy birthday daddy, I love you," Meadow captioned the heartfelt snapshot.
Paul died on Nov. 30, 2013, as a passenger in a single-car crash with friend and driver Roger Rodas in Valencia, California. Meadow was 15 at the time of her father's tragic crash.
In 2017, Meadow -- whom Paul shared with ex Rebecca Soteros -- settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche over the fatal accident.
Her birthday tribute on Sunday comes just a little over a month after Meadow revealed that she's engaged to boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan. She announced the exciting news in a video shared to Instagram, in which she showed off a new diamond sparkler on her ring finger while going for a swim in the pool.
For more on Paul's life and legacy, see the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jordana Brewster Teases Meadow Walker Cameo in Final 'Fast' Films
Meadow Walker Posts Tribute to Dad Paul on Anniversary of His Death
Meadow Walker Awarded $10.1 Million From Roger Rodas' Estate
Inside 'F9's Tribute to Paul Walker
Vin Diesel Says Paul Walker Sent John Cena to Play His Brother in 'F9'
Related Gallery