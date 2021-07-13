Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Seemingly Confirms Romance With Actor Louis Thornton-Allan
Meadow Walker has found her love! The 22-year-old daughter of the late Paul Walker seemingly confirmed her romance with Louis Thornton-Allan on Monday, when she shared a cute selfie with the actor on her Instagram Story.
In the blue-tinted pic, the couple's heads are touching, as the model lovingly holds a smiling Louis' chin in her hand.
Prior to Meadow's post, Louis shared a shot with her on Instagram. In the sweet pic, Louis and Meadow stare into each other's eyes as they smile while enjoying time together.
"Best friend," Louis captioned his post, adding the purple heart emoji.
Meadow, who made her runway debut earlier this year, used the same emoji in her comment, writing, "My love."
Meadow seemingly taking her relationship public comes just weeks after she walked the red carpet at the premiere of F9, the latest installment in the Fast and the Furious franchise for which her late dad was best known.
Watch the video below to see what Paul's former co-star, Vin Diesel, had to say about Meadow.
