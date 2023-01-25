Meagan Good Calls Whoopi Goldberg 'Instrumental' in Her Divorce From DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good Hopes to Start a Family After Splitting From DeVon F…
Oscars 2023: Watch the Nominations for Major Categories
Priscilla Presley Thanks Fans and Friends for Support Following …
Savannah Chrisley Says Her Life Is 'Falling Apart' Amid Parents'…
Priscilla Presley Delivers Emotional Tribute to Lisa Marie Durin…
Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon Expecting First Baby: What We Kno…
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reveal Their Newborn Daughter and…
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
Savannah Chrisley Vows to ‘Forever Fight’ for Parents After They…
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Shares Gwen Stefani's Emotional React…
Anne Heche's Son Atlas Pays Tribute to Late Mom Amid New Memoir …
Riley Keough’s Husband Reveals They Have a Daughter During Lisa …
Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral: Highlights From the Emotional Memo…
Lauren London Explains Why She Felt 'Safe' Returning to Acting f…
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Continue Fueling Romance Rum…
2023 Oscar Nominations: Snubs and Surprises
Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest at Graceland Alongside Son Benja…
Watch Austin Butler Celebrate His Golden Globes Win With a Kiss …
Meagan Good is crediting her Harlem co-star, Whoopi Goldberg, with helping her through her painful divorce from DeVon Franklin. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress was a guest The View, and she couldn't help but gush over the talk show's co-host.
"I have to give you your flowers. You're so nurturing and amazing and kind and [she] covers you," Good said of Goldberg. "[She] looks out for me and the other girls on set. It's been a joy. I feel very, very privileged."
When asked about the time since her 2021 split from DeVon Franklin after nearly 10 years of marriage, Good once again credited Goldberg for her help during the difficult time.
"I've learned a lot about myself. I've rediscovered myself in a lot of ways," she shared. "I've gotta say again, Whoopi was very instrumental in that because we had some really good conversations I needed to have that were illuminating for me and eye-opening for me. I think in this season, I'm just really excited for what's next."
Good, who previously called the divorce "the most painful thing I've ever experienced," went on to share her optimistic outlook on the split after the fact.
"It's exciting for me, low-key. I feel like I get to start my life over in some ways and have a second chance at whatever's supposed to be next," she said. "I'm really embracing that, excited about it. I don't know what to expect, and that's kind of amazing."
Good and Franklin privately split in August and he officially filed for divorce in December, citing "irreconcilable differences."
The actress and Hollywood producer-author got married on June 16, 2012. They initially met on the set of the 2011 film, Jumping the Broom, and got engaged in May 2012. Their divorce was finalized this past June.
RELATED CONTENT:
Meagan Good on Aspiring to Build a Family Since Split From Ex-Husband
Meagan Good Calls DeVon Franklin Divorce the 'Most Painful' Experience
Meagan Good Taking a 'Beat for Myself' Amid DeVon Franklin Divorce