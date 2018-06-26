'Mean Girls' Star Daniel Franzese and Fiance Joseph Bradley Phillips End Engagement

Daniel Franzese has split from his fiance, Joseph Bradley Phillips.

"Sometimes shooting stars shine so brightly that they burn out and now we must go separate ways but I hope my path always crosses with his," the Mean Girls actor, 40, confirmed to ET in a statement. "Joseph Bradley Phillips and I have decided to part ways, break our engagement promise and continue on into the future as friends."

He continued: "We cared so much for each other that we ignored things that were important to our individual personal growth. We have taken some time to heal before letting everyone know and I’m grateful to all my friends and family who have shown us support during this time. I’m excited to see what Joseph will offer the world and I can’t wait to get back on tour and make people laugh."

Franzese also confirmed the news in an Instagram post. "Looking forward to growth and the future," he captioned the statement.

Franzese popped the question in 2016 at the same Starbucks where the pair met more than a year earlier. The comedian, who's currently on his "Yass! You're Amazing!" comedy tour, appeared over the moon in an Instagram post announcing the engagement.

"It's been a whirl wind of a shock for me these past two days, And I couldn't be happier!" Phillips wrote on Instagram at the time. "The love of my life secured the emotional deal and POPPED the question to me July 16, 2016 at 11:00 am. I am beyond excited to move forward with you in this exciting new chapter of both our lives and take on the strength in this union as a whole."

