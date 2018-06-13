Pete Davidson's Ex Cazzie David Has Already Proven Herself an Expert at Getting Over Breakups

Something tells us Cazzie David isn't too worried about Pete Davidson's new romance with Ariana Grande.

While the 24-year-old actress hasn't commented on the pair's whirlwind engagement, she's proved she knows a thing or two about getting over a breakup. David's 2017 web series, Eighty-Sixed, was about starting over after getting dumped -- and in a November video for Vogue, she gave fans her comprehensive guide to getting over a breakup.

According to David, truly getting over an ex takes eight weeks, but by the time you've hit week seven, you're pretty much over it. Sharing some advice she learned from Rita Wilson, the actress takes viewers through each step, from wallowing to stalking your ex's social media.

David, who dated Davidson from 2016 to 2018, however, seems to be blissfully unaware of her ex's new relationship.

On June 1, David posted a photo of herself on safari, writing, "Been in Africa, what’d I miss ??" And on Monday, when Davidson's engagement news broke, David revealed she was consumed with other activities. "Came to wine country a person, leaving a human bottle of wine," she captioned a shot of herself with a glass of red wine.

Davidson revealed his breakup from David in mid-May, revealing on Complex's Open Late with Peter Rosenberg that "we're not together anymore." "She'll do great, she'll be fine," he added.

Just weeks later, Davidson popped the question to Grande, dropping $93,000 on a stunning sparkler commissioned by New York City jeweler Greg Yuna (aka Mr. Flawless). A source close to the couple told ET that the ring is a custom design, featuring a VVS1 clarity 3.03 carat diamond set in platinum -- and it took the jeweler two weeks to complete the sparkler.

See more on Davidson and Grande's engagement in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

How Pete Davidson's Exes Are Reacting to His Whirlwind Romance With Fiancée Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson Covered His Tattoo of Ex Cazzie David Before Proposing to Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson Reveals Split From Girlfriend Cazzie David: 'She'll Be Fine'

Related Gallery