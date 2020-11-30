'Mean Girls' Star Jonathan Bennett Is Engaged to Jaymes Vaughan

Jonathan Bennett is off the market! ET confirms that the Mean Girls actor is engaged to Jaymes Vaughan.

Vaughan, a TV host, popped the question by writing a song for Bennett, People, who was first to break the news, reports. Bennett tells the outlet that he reacted to the sweet gesture with the "ugliest cry anyone has ever cried."

"What we have is really special. It’s the thing people make movies about or, I guess in this case, write songs about," Bennett tells the outlet. "... It feels like family being with him. I feel like there’s nothing in the world we can’t accomplish when we are together."

When ET spoke with Bennett earlier this month, the actor revealed how quarantining with Vaughan strengthened their relationship.

"We found that [quarantine] was great, because all it did was just make us close and realize, 'Oh wow, we're really in love with each other. Like, we really, really like being around each other,'" Bennett said. "... When he would leave to go to the grocery store and I'd been with him for a week, I would miss him for that 25 to 30 minutes he's gone. I was walking around the house like a puppy going, 'Where is he?' I literally know what my goldendoodle feels like when I leave."

Bennett also shared how his latest role -- he portrays one half of a gay couple in Hallmark Channel's The Christmas House, a first for the network -- made him reflect on what he hopes for when it comes to his future with Vaughan.

"My partner and I are thinking about expanding our family and taking the next big steps... We're thinking about that for sure. Especially shooting this movie, it really spoke to me. It's almost like life imitates art," he told ET of the film, in which he and his onscreen partner are going through the adoption process.

"During one of the scenes where we kind of have a little tiff, you see a couple come together and surround each other with unconditional love," he said. "That's when I realized, 'Wow, this movie's so important because it's showing that unconditional love that a couple has for each other when all they want to do is start their own family and create a bigger family and create more love for everyone.'"

"That scene, and having this in the movie, definitely made me feel like... we might need to do that at some point," Bennett added of having children. "It's inspiring. I mean, if the movie I shot inspired me to possibly want to start my own family, it's got to be good."

Watch the video below to see more of ET's interview with Bennett.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jonathan Bennett on Being ‘Part of Progress’ While Portraying First Gay Couple in Hallmark Movie This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Jonathan Bennett on Portraying First Gay Couple in Hallmark Movie

'Station 19' First Look: Jonathan Bennett Debuts as Travis' Late Husband Michael (Exclusive)

'Celebrity Big Brother': Jonathan Bennett on Being the First Houseguest Voted Out (Exclusive)

Related Gallery