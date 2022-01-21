Meat Loaf has died. The legendary rocker and actor, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, was 74. Meat Loaf's manager Michael Greene confirmed the news early Friday morning, and Meat Loaf's official Facebook page released a statement.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," the statement reads. "His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne's World."

A cause of death was not shared.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the statement continued. "We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls... don't ever stop rocking!"

Meat Loaf's album Bat Out of Hell was one of the top selling records of all time. His best known song is "I'd Do Anything for Love (but I Won't Do That)," which marked his only single to top the Billboard 100 chart and earned him a GRAMMY in 1994.

Shortly after Meat Loaf's death, several stars posted tributes to the legendary performer on social media.

Cher wrote, "Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did 'Dead Ringer'. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day!?"

Adam Lambert shared a pic with the late rocker, writing, "A gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP #Meatloaf."

Boy George tweeted, "R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood."

Singer Bonnie Tyler tweeted, "I am shocked & saddened by the sudden death of Meat Loaf. He was, as you might imagine, a larger than life character with a voice & stage presence to match & is one of those rare people who truly was a one off talent and personality. Rest In Peace."

