Meek Mill and Jay-Z Launch Criminal Justice Reform Organization

Meek Mill and JAY-Z just announced a bold new criminal justice reform organization.



On Wednesday, the pair headed up a press conference at John Jay College in NYC and announced that they are launching the REFORM Alliance, which will "drastically reduce the number of people who are under control of the criminal justice system by changing laws and public opinion," according to ABC News, who acquired a press release.



"I'm here to speak for all the people who don't have a voice," Mill explained, via the outlet, alongside Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin; the pair will be chairing the organization.



The announcement comes just months after Philadelphia Supreme Court ordered the rapper’s release after five months behind bars. He had been sentenced to two to four years in prison in November of 2017 for violating probation on a nearly decade-old drug and gun case.

"I'm here to speak for all the people who don't have a voice."@MeekMill announces the launch of @REFORM Alliance, a new criminal justice reform organization: "I got caught up in the system ... and I always wondered what happened to people in situations worse than mine" pic.twitter.com/MiKIBqf1kp — Deena Zeina Zaru 👩🏻‍💻 (@Deena_Zaru) January 23, 2019

"I got caught up in the system and every time I started to further my life with the music industry — from traveling the world, performing worldwide and actually making money to be able to provide for my family and take them out of their ruthless environment, every year or two was something that always brought me back to ground zero and it was probation and I always wondered what happened to people in situations worse than mine,” Mill explained.



JAY, who has been a long-time advocate for Mill, said at the gathering that the incarcerated rapper’s story “sparked the match for the nation.”



CNN commentator Van Jones, who will help lead the organization, was also on hand. Also in attendance for the announcement was Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, finance expert Michael Novogratz, businesswoman Clara Wu Tsai and investor Dan Loeb.

