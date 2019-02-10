There was one artist during the 2019 GRAMMYs who stole the show and her name is Chloe Flower!

The pianist, whose real name is Chloe Won, opened Cardi B's "Money" performance during Sunday's awards ceremony. The rapper faked out viewers into thinking that she was playing the piano. However, the camera then panned up to reveal Chloe fabulously tickling the ivories in a dramatic black-and-white ball gown.

Following her performance she took to Instagram to thank Cardi for having her onstage.

"What an honor," she wrote. "Thank you @iamcardib for having me on stage with you at the Grammys and for graciously allowing me to add my style of music to yours! #cardib #cardibgrammys #pianist #chloeflower #piano."

Can someone please tell me who Cardi B’s pianist is at the #Grammys? She is rocking the hell out. pic.twitter.com/dbcB7JlbxW — Ray Goldberg, Already Missing PodCon (@Sunshine_Raygun) February 11, 2019

So who is Ms. Flower? Here are five things you need to know about the GRAMMYs standout!

1. The 36-year-old is a Los Angeles-born composer, writer, producer and classical pianist who was discovered by producer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds before signing to the Island Def Jam Records department, Sodapop.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for W Magazine

2. She's previously worked with Nas, Celine Dion, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, as well as toured with Italian pop trio Il Volo.

3. She has done the musical score for Kevin Hart's Nike campaign, a Levi's campaign and in 2015 scored A Ballerina's Tale, a documentary on Misty Copeland.

4. Flower is also an avid philanthropist, focusing on music education, human trafficking and sex slavery.

5. She loves fashion and posting piano covers of popular songs.

For more of ET's GRAMMYs coverage, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Delivers Dynamic 'Money' Performance at 2019 GRAMMYs

GRAMMYs 2019: Dolly Parton's Star-Studded Performance and Tribute

2019 GRAMMYs Live Updates: Cardi B Twerks All Over the GRAMMYs Stage for Showstopping 'Money' Performance

Related Gallery