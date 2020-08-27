Meet Nicole Poturalski, the German Model Spotted With Brad Pitt

Looks like Brad Pitt may have a new woman in his life. The 56-year-old actor and 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski were spotted earlier this week boarding a private aircraft together in Paris that was en route to the South of France.

Pitt and Poturalski have yet to respond to the romance rumors, but that hasn't stopped fans from wondering who the woman is that's spending so much time with the father of six.

Here's what we know about Poturalski.

She's an In-Demand Model

Poturalski is repped by A Management, Official Models, and NEXT Models, and she has an impressive portfolio. The 5'10" beauty -- who goes by "Nico Mary" on one of her modeling pages -- recently covered the September issue of Elle Germany, and has posed for Harper's Bazaar amid other high-profile publications and brands.

On her A Management web page, she is asked to choose which superpower she would have if she could only pick one, to which she replies, "Traveling in time so I can visit all those amazing and historic events myself, including the future."

Poturalski and Pitt Have Been Spending Time Together for Months Now

Although the two only recently made headlines when they were spotted together earlier this week, they have been hanging out since at least last November. Poturalski and Pitt were photographed sitting side by side during Kanye West's concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 25.

Poturalski appeared smitten as she looked at the Oscar-winning actor, who too had a smile on his face. Pitt's friend, Search Party star Alia Shawkat, was also at the event, and sat behind them.

She's Hinted at Having a Significant Other

In February, Poturalski posted a photo of herself walking down the street, writing, "Missing my strolls with my Love 🌙💥."

She Has a Son

Like Pitt, who has six children, Poturalski is also a parent. While it's speculated that her February post about missing her "love" was about a romantic suitor, the very next photo she posted to Instagram was of her holding hands with her son. "Angel Engery. Best Friend. Best Company. Gang!" she captioned the pic.

Poturalski confirmed this was her little boy by responding to one of her followers who asked if Angel was her child.

She Loves the Beach and Bikinis

While lots of people love the sea and sun, Poturalski seems to be especially taken with the beach-and-bikini way of life. On Instagram, she has numerous photos of herself either getting ready to go to the beach, already at the beach, or missing the beach while quarantining at her home.

She's All About Staying Positive

In addition to her beach posts and modeling shots, much of Poturalski's Instagram is filled with inspirational quotes.

"Looking into the sky is bringing me comfort because its still the same while the whole world is changing so fast. #oneday," one of her posts reads from earlier this month.

"You can achieve anything, be proud, be strong but most important BE NICE," another caption from May reads.

Since his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016, Pitt has been coy about his dating life. However, last December, he did talk to The New York Times about the women he's been romantically linked to since his breakup.

"I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years," he quipped. "And none of it's true."

Here's more on Pitt's love life.

