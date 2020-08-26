Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski are fueling dating rumors after being spotted boarding a private jet together this week.

An eyewitnesses tells ET that both Pitt and Poturalski arrived in Paris, France, on Wednesday morning. Poturalski was the first to arrive at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport from Berlin, Germany, and was seen waiting for Pitt's flight that was coming in from the United States.

From there, the two then went to Paris–Le Bourget Airport to board a private jet bound for the South of France.

"They were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport for their next flight," an eyewitness said. "They took the one hour flight and were spotted arriving in the South of France."

The 56-year-old actor sported a sea foam green sweater, army green pants, white shoes, dark shades and a newsboy cap. As for Poturalski, she wore black ankle boots, loose tan pants, a wide-brim hat, leather jacket and shades. Both were seen wearing masks upon boarding the aircraft.

"They were very low-key and entered the plane quickly," the eyewitness added.

While little is known about Nicole, who goes by the modeling name Nico Mary, she was recently featured on the September issue of Elle Germany.

Meanwhile, Pitt has been dodging romance rumors since his split from Angelina Jolie in 2016. Last December, he talked to TheNew York Times about the women he's been romantically linked to since his breakup.

"I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years," he quipped. "And none of it's true."

While they've been broken up for a while now, Brad and Angelina are still in the middle of divorce proceedings. The former couple are currently feuding over whether to keep or remove a private judge involved in their divorce case.

Watch the video for more on this latest development.

