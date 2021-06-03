When DC Comics' The Flash hits theaters on Nov. 4, 2022, all eyes will be on the movie's leading lady, Sasha Calle. Luckily for the 25-year-old actress, she's no stranger to the entertainment industry.

With an already steady soap opera acting career under her belt, it was announced in February that Calle was set to make history as DC's first-ever Latina Supergirl. The news came in the form of an Instagram video posted by director Andy Muschietti in which he captured Calle's raw emotion when he tells her she landed the role.

"Estás bien, Sasha? Felicitaciones, congratulations, Sasha," Muschietti says in the clip, congratulating Calle in Spanish as she was overcome with excitement. Current Supergirl Melissa Benoist couldn't be more thrilled to see what the Boston-born star is going to bring to the role.

"She just seems perfect for it," Benoist told ET in March, adding that she reached out to Calle on Instagram after the casting news was revealed. "I don't have any words of wisdom because it's such a personal thing. I think that staying true to yourself and playing this role is the best thing you can do. I have no doubt that she's going to do that."

"I feel like that's what I'm most proud of, is that I've never compromised in playing this role that I really felt mattered for her and for what we were saying to young girls out there," she added. "What we represent was always at the forefront of my mind in every line I said and every step I took. Every heat vision I did, every freeze breath I blew, it always came back to this. This is for young girls. I did it as the first female superhero show since Wonder Woman, but Sasha will be doing it as the first Supergirl who is a person of color."

While Calle's upcoming role as Supergirl is sure to be a game-changer for her career, there's so much more to learn about the actress.

Humble Beginnings

Calle was born and raised in Boston. She briefly moved to Colombia at age 10 but ended up back in the United States two years later. “[My mom's] side of the family is there and she just had this spur of the moment, ‘I wanna move to Colombia!’" Calle told Soap Digestin 2018. “It was a beautiful place but there was a language barrier. I knew Spanish and I could write it, but not to the extreme that everybody else could because that was their day-to-day.”

Education

Calle holds a BFA in Performing Arts from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy, but ending up there wasn't always in her plans. In fact, it was a friend of hers who was a student there that got her interested in joining. “I had never been to L.A.,” she recalled. “I came here at 18 and found out that Hollywood’s not really what it looks like on TV.”

Career

Calle got her start working on short films in 2017. She portrayed Virginia on Socially Awkward -- a comedic TV short -- for five episodes that year. In 2018, she landed the role of Lola Rosales on The Young and the Restless. Calle's work on the soap landed her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series in 2020.

Family First

With just one glance at Calle's Instagram page, you can see how close she is with her little brother, Jacob. "My little brother is my little hero!" she gushed in January. "So grateful to be your sister Bub."

And when it comes to the love Calle has for her mom, Samira, the actress isn't afraid to show just how much she adores the person who gave her life. "Happy birthday, love of my life," Calle wrote alongside a throwback pic with her mama in July 2019. "Thank you for loving me as I am and encouraging me to soar higher each day. You fill my heart."

The Sound of Music

Calle's talent isn't just for the TV and big screen. Not only does she play guitar (as seen on her IG), but she also writes her own songs. "Healing and writing," Calle wrote alongside a series of pics in October 2020, including one that teased an original song by her.

Matchmaker

If fans really want to get a glimpse into Calle's true personality, the story of how she set her mom and stepfather up will do just that. "My stepdad, Kevin, was actually my manager at this Italian restaurant that I worked at in Florida," she told Soap Digest in December 2018. "My mom would visit me while I was working and my manager asked, ‘Who’s this lady talking to you?’ When I said that’s my mom, he was like, ‘Wow, she’s so beautiful.’ Then, every single day he’d ask, ‘So, how’s your mom?’…Finally, I told him, ‘You have a crush on my mom, you need to ask her out.’"

“I was like, ‘Mom, it’s a free dinner. Go have fun,’ and that’s where it all began!" she continued. "When I was in college, he called me and asked my permission to marry my mom. He’s a very sweet man. He’s really loving and kind ... [When they married] I was the maid of honor, I walked her down the aisle and I sang. I even made the soundtrack for walking down the aisle. It was church music and then midway, it changed to a Pharrell song. It was really cute.”

