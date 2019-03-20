Meghan Markle has inspired thousands of women around the world with her passion, kindness and fashion sense -- and, for one Houston-based woman, with her face!

Xochytl Greer, who works as an attorney in Houston, Texas, recently spent $30,000 on plastic surgery to look just like the Duchess of Sussex. Cameras from ABC's Nightline followed Greer into the operating room last November; now, she's sitting down with ET to chat all about her results, and reveal how looking like the duchess has changed her life.

Greer, a mother of three, first became a fan of Markle after seeing her on Suits. "I really liked her character, Rachel Zane. I thought that she was a strong woman... She came off very wholesome, very conservative," she says, explaining that her love for the actress only intensified after she started dating Prince Harry.

"She's like our very own American princess, right? So I love that," Greer expresses. "I love that she gets to portray America and kind of represent America into this royalty now! I enjoyed it because it thrust her into the spotlight even more."

Markle is "relatable" to Greer, who, in between praising the royal for "keeping it classy," reveals that she's found several similarities between them (beyond their looks). Like Markle, Greer has been previously married and divorced. She identifies with Markle's biracial background (the duchess is half-white and half-black, while Greer is half-Mexican, half-white), and admits to having her own "family issues." To top it off, Greer loves the fact that both she and Markle have experience in law -- or at least Markle's Suits character did.

"I'm an attorney... I find that very relatable and commonality with Meghan. And I know she's not an attorney, she's an actress, and now the Duchess of Sussex. So, it's not really her, individually, but it's a character that she plays," Greer reasons. "But it's something that I can draw more commonality to and feel closer to her about."

To look more like Markle on the outside, Greer went under the knife. Fat grafts were put into her cheeks and her buttocks and lipsuction was performed on her abdomen as well as her inner and outer thighs. She had filler put into her jawline, as well as in her lips and under her eyes. She also had a nose job. "Once all the bruising went away and the swelling went down, I looked in the mirror and I just felt happy again," Greer says.

Some have criticized Greer for taking her admiration of Markle to extremes. "I was at first getting some very nasty messages telling me I look nothing like her, that I should be asking the doctors for refunds. I deleted those comments and made myself private and kind of moved on," she explains.

Greer's 2-year-old daughter, however, can't tell the difference between her mom and the Duchess of Sussex. "She's like, 'It's mommy on TV! It's mommy!' and I'm like, 'Nope, that's not mommy.'

The 36-year-old, who admits she got the surgery in an effort to feel more confident after her divorce, says she's now open to looking for love on a reality show. "I did apply for Married at First Sight," she shares. "I actually had a friend who was like, 'I'm going to put your name in the hat for Bachelorette.' Would I do it? I don't know."

As for what Greer would say to Markle if she ever gets the chance, it would be, "Thank you."

"One thing I'd like to say is just, 'Thank you for being authentic, thank you for being who you are and being authentic, and not trying to be who the media wants you to be, or who anybody else wants you to be,'" the lawyer says. "'Thank you for representing America well...thank you for just being you.'"

