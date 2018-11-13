Looking good, Meg Ryan!

The 56-year-old actress made an appearance at the Friar's Club Entertainment Icon Award event at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Monday night, where she dazzled in a sheer embroidered gown. Ryan looked stunning in the dramatic, long-sleeved dress accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings.

Ryan was at the event to support her good friend Billy Crystal, who received the Icon award. The red carpet appearance also marks the actress' first event since announcing her engagement to singer John Mellencamp last Thursday. Ryan wore her engagement ring, the sparkler standing out amid two other rings on her left hand.

ET spoke to Crystal on Monday, when he talked about how reuniting with both his When Harry Met Sally co-star and director Rob Reiner -- who was also at the event to support him -- brought back a lot of memories from the beloved 1989 film.

"Oh, I think of it all the time anyway, but the fact that we'll be together is very rare that that happens, and I'm very grateful to both of them for being here," Crystal said.

