Meg Ryan made her return to the red carpet and delivered a show-stopping moment!

On Sunday, the 62-year-old stunned in a form-fitting sequined halter dress at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. Staying on brand with her glam, the You've Got Mail actress rocked her signature bob and soft pink lipstick.

Playing it up for the camera, Ryan flashed some peace signs and striking poses showing off her look.

Ryan is set to present during tonight's ceremony, which will celebrate the biggest films and TV series of the year.

The veteran actress has remained low key and out of the spotlight. Last month, she attended the 46 annual Kennedy Center Honors, where she honored her When Harry Met Sally co-star, Billy Crystal.

Sunday marked Ryan's first official red carpet appearance since 2021 when she attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala.

In October, Ryan spoke to ET about her decision to step away from Hollywood for almost a decade, and shared why she believes she isn't a good famous person.

"I have to say, I don't think I was a very good famous person," she told ET's Nischelle Turner. "I just don't think I'm a good celebrity... I just always felt a little bit like life was over, like, outside this little bubble; outside some sort of membrane. And I remember cars closing -- like, expensive cars -- and then you don't hear the outside anymore. You're roped off in that part of thing, and I just knew it's just not good for an artist or a creative person to have limited life, in a way, to draw from."

In order to make a change, she moved out of Los Angeles.

"I have a very charmed life. People generally smile when they say hi to me, and they're happy about some of the movies I've done, and that's great," Ryan explained. "I'm not saying anything bad about that. I have a very charmed experience, I recognize that. But I wanted to sort of just extend out of that, move out of L.A. Just change it up."

