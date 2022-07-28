Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are open to the idea of having more kids. A source tells ET that MGK, who has a 13-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship, and Fox, who shares Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, are considering "potentially expanding their family one day."

"Megan and MGK are pretty much done wedding planning. They are both totally on the same page, which has made things easy for them, but Megan is definitely pulling everything together and has the final say on what goes and what doesn't," the source says. "They are so excited to spend the rest of their lives together, traveling the world, living in complete bliss and harmony, and potentially expanding their family one day."

Things are pretty blissful between MGK and Kelly and Green and his partner, Sharna Burgess, who just welcomed her first child -- a baby boy they named Zane -- with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum late last month.

"Things between Megan, Brian, Sharna and MGK are great," the source adds. "Megan really approves of Sharna and they are all equally supportive of the new lives that they have built. It's a solid foundation across the board. Megan met Zane and it was very sweet, nice and special."

Burgess detailed Fox's meeting with her baby boy in a new interview with Us Weekly, saying, "She came in and got some Zane snuggle time which was wonderful and really great to see. She said he’s super cute and such a chill baby. Which he is."

Fox and Green's little ones are loving their baby brother too, with Burgess telling the outlet, "They are obsessed with him. They come in every morning, they sneak in, they tip toe to see if they can see baby Zane. They love giving him love and kisses. The day we got home from the hospital, I have beautiful photos, of them holding him. They love him so much."

The Dancing With the Stars pro continued, "They think he’s the cutest thing ever. They keep talking about all the things they’re going to do with him and teach him when he grows and it’s just my gosh, we couldn’t have asked for it to go better with us having a new addition into our family."

