Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are back in the place where they first met. The actress and the rapper cozied up in a new photo with their Midnight in the Switchgrass co-stars, director Randall Emmett, and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

In the pic, shared by Emmett, Fox is all smiles in a black crop top and shorts, with Kelly holding her from behind. The film's director confirmed in his Instagram that they are all back on the set of the film in Puerto Rico and quarantining together.

"After four months apart! Grateful to be back in #puertorico🇵🇷 filming with this amazing cast! Adapting to this new world! All quarantined together! @meganfox @machinegunkelly @emilehirsch @lukashaas @madisonbigos," he wrote alongside his pic.

Emile Hirsch shared the same pic, adding, "Four months later, the gang is quarantined together to resume shooting of Midnight In The Switchgrass in the amazing Puerto Rico."

Fox and Kelly met on the film's set back in March. Fox and her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, split earlier this year. Romance rumors between the Jennifer's Body star and Kelly began in May, shortly after she starred in his "Bloody Valentine" music video. The two were then spotted out together on numerous occasions.

In a recent Teen Vogue interview, Kelly gushed about his rumored girlfriend and her role in his music video. When the topic of her feet being put up against his face as he's lying on the ground came up, he said, "It's no secret I think feet are beautiful and I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist."

"I was like, 'Megan, you already know what I'm about to ask you.' And she was like, 'Yeah, I got a pedicure just because I knew you were going to ask me that.' And I was like, 'Alright, plop it on,'" he added.

