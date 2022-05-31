Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly will be walking down the aisle in no time! A source tells ET that the couple are in the "final stages" of wedding planning and the celebration is set to be filled with plenty of punk rock glamour.

"They want a dark, sexy, very punk rock and glam celebration. They're planning things together as one and looking forward to starting a new chapter together and looking forward to what the future brings and spending their lives together," the source shared. "Their relationship is very intense, dark, romantic and sexy and that's how they want their wedding celebration to be."

While the couple have been pretty tight-lipped about their nuptials, in March, the 32-year-old singer told Ellen DeGeneres who he has in mind for the house band during their ceremony.

"Which boy band am I going to know the most songs of? For sure, *NSYNC," he told the host during a round of Burning Questions. "Which band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS."

He added, "I remember I met them at the Billboard Awards. And they were stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance at getting BTS."

Though a wedding date has not yet been revealed, MGK has already started calling the actress his wife. During his performance at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month, MGK sang his hit "Twin Flame," which he dedicated to his Fox and his "unborn child."

Alluding to the fact that he and Fox may have already, secretly tied the knot, MGK said, "I wrote this song for my wife." Then, partway through his performance, Kelly stopped to dedicate the song to "my unborn child."

ET caught up with Kelly and Fox on the red carpet before the show, where the musician opened up about performing the song, which he wrote for Fox.

"I wrote this song two years ago exactly today," Kelly shared. "I played it for her, it's all a trip, it's like it's all meant to be."

"Yeah there's like super special secret meaning to the song as well," Fox added. "So I'm sure I will be [emotional], but I can't cry and f**k up this eyeliner."

MGK popped the question to his fiancée in January, after almost two years of dating.

