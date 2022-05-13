Megan Fox Reveals Her One Request for Special Occasions With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (Exclusive)
Megan Fox has one low-key request for any special occasions with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly -- including her upcoming birthday on May 16.
"My main request is always just no cell phones," the actress told ET's Denny Directo on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the couple's new film, Good Mourning, on Thursday. "So, whatever we do, wherever we go, I just want there to be no phones."
Good Mourning marks Kelly's directorial debut, as the film was written and directed by the musician and his pal, Mod Sun, and stars a cast of their famous friends, including Pete Davidson, Avril Lavigne, Becky G and more.
Fox said she was "super proud" of her beau's creative effort and had a blast being directed by the rapper himself.
"He was amazing, so was Mod," she raved. "He wrote the whole movie in, like, three days, which is incredible. He gets these bursts of creativity where he sort of downloads something from the universe and puts on an amazing product really quickly."
And of course, MGK had nothing but praise for his ladylove.
"I just think she's comedically genius," MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, told ET. "I think she's so underrated as a comedic actor and just as an actor who can adapt to different faces and phases, so, it was an honor."
He continued, "It's so funny, I was trying to make her not look like Megan Fox. I was like, 'We should put an old lady wig on you,' and she was like, 'I got this,' and she was her and she was Kennedy. And Kennedy was kind of like an ode to Reagan from New Girl. So, everything was kind of meta."
See more from the couple in the video below. Good Mourning is in theaters and on demand May 20.
