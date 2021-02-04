Megan Fox isn't looking to jump into marriage with Machine Gun Kelly, a source tells ET. The couple recently sparked engagement rumors after the actress was spotted wearing a ring on her left ring finger outside a hotel in New York City last month.

While 34-year-old Fox and 30-year-old Kelly have appeared to be inseparable since they started dating after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass last spring, according to our source, Fox is not quite ready to take their relationship to the next level.

"An engagement could be in Megan Fox and MGK's future and same with having kids together," the source says. "MGK definitely wants both of those things, but Megan is a little hesitant right now. In the meantime, they are constantly laughing together and always have the best time."

The source also shares what Fox loves about the rapper and actor.

"MGK caters to Megan left and right and is a total gentleman," the source says. "Megan loves those qualities about him."

Meanwhile, Fox seemingly replied to the engagement rumors with a NSFW Instagram Story photo after fans started speculating about her ring, which included a photo of her left hand with a ring that reads, "F**k you."

While Kelly has never been married, Fox filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green in November, and she shares three sons -- 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodhi and 4-year-old Journey -- with the former 90210, Beverly Hills star. Kelly is also a dad to his 11-year-old daughter, Casie. Back in December, a source told ET that Kelly saw a permanent future with Fox.

"MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends could 100 percent see them getting engaged within the next year," the source said.

However, the source said an engagement is not something that Fox thinks about.

"They are going strong, but Megan is the type of person who likes to keep her partners on their toes so one day she can be super hot and another, she can be cold," the source said. "MGK doesn't mind the back and forth and they're definitely more 'on' than 'off' on most days. Megan's relationship with MGK is healthier than her relationship with Brian was, especially during their last year together."

Last July, Fox did talk about her deep connection with Kelly during their joint appearance on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she shared. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

