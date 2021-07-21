Megan Fox Looks Back on the 'Belligerent' Golden Globes Experience That Led Her to Quit Drinking
Megan Fox decided to stop drinking after an incident at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards. In a video for Who What Wear, the 35-year-old actress revealed why her first Golden Globes experience led her to make a major life change.
"I was sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas brothers," Fox recalled. "At the Golden Globes, they always put those giant bottles of Moët champagne on the table. I went through multiple glasses of that. Now I don't drink and this is why."
"I was belligerent and said a bunch of s**t I shouldn't have said on the red carpet after that," she continued. "I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event. I don't remember why but I know that I did."
During the interview in question, Fox told Giuliana Rancic that she felt like she looked like "a doppelganger for Alan Alda," before calling herself a transphobic slur.
"I'm so painfully insecure," she said. "I'm on the verge of vomiting right now. I'm so horrified that I'm here. I'm embarrassed. I'm scared."
In the Who What Wear video, Fox recalled her red carpet look, admitting, "I hate wearing my hair back like this. I cannot believe I allowed this to happen. I have a huge, round forehead, so I hate wearing my hair slicked back like that."
The 2009 interview also featured Fox referring to Salma Hayek's breasts "amazing," stating that she has a "22 inch waist," and calling out her then-beau, Brian Austin Green, for not accompanying her to the event.
"He doesn't want to be here. He doesn't want to be my date. He's a man. He has an ego," she said. "I think he's probably working on music. I don't think he cares."
Fox and Green, 48, went on to get married and have three kids, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. The pair called it quits in May 2020 after 10 years of marriage. Both Fox and Green have since moved on, the former with Machine Gun Kelly and the latter with Sharna Burgess.
During the Who What Wear video, Fox additionally opened up about her "soulmate connection" with the rocker. Watch the video below for more on the couple.
