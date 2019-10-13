Megan Fox and her family added some magic to their weekend with a visit to Disneyland.

The 33-year-old actress, who rarely posts photos of her whole family on social media, shared a trio of photos with husband Brian Austin Green and their three sons, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3, making their way around the Anaheim, California, theme park to celebrate the spooky season on Saturday.

"Halloween at @disneyland is always the most fun but can I get ONE family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and making a semi normal face ?? #disneyland," Fox jokingly captioned the images of her costumed kids, which show Journey dressed as a dinosaur while Bodhi sports what appears to be a skeleton bodysuit. Meanwhile, Noah wore a witch outfit, complete with a pink wig.

The festive family posed in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle, the iconic Ferris wheel and a giant Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-lantern during their outing.

Fox's last Instagram photo of her kids was actually shared last Halloween, with all three of her boys and herself dressed up to go trick-or-treating.

In September, Fox sat down with ET to reflect on her career and watch some clips of her work and previous interviews, which she readily admits make her cringe. However, she also mentioned that at times she's impressed with how she conducted herself back when.

"It's weird. Because I've grown so much as a person, I would think that I would listen to myself talk and be like, 'God, who's that?!'" Fox told ET. "But I sound so similar, and the sentiments that I'm expressing are similar. I'm always taken aback when I listen to myself talk. Two things: I am eccentric, [but] sometimes I'm surprised at how eccentric I am. I'm also surprised at how deep I always was even as a young, young kid. You can tell that there's more to [that girl] that meets the eye. Get it? Get it? Transformers joke."

See more on Fox in the video below.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Megan Fox React to Her Biggest Hollywood Moments (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Megan Fox and Diablo Cody: The 'Jennifer's Body' 10 Year Anniversary Interview (Exclusive)

Megan Fox Says Her Son Noah Is Criticized for Wearing Dresses to School

Megan Fox Has 'Come Full-Circle' Since 'Transformers': 'Nothing I Experienced Is a Bad Thing' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery