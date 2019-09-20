Megan Fox wants her son Noah to dress himself however he wants!

The 6-year-old cutie has an eye for fashion according to his actress mom.

“He designs, he draws outfits. He’s very talented,” Fox, 33, said on The Talk. “But he’s still six, so when I do fittings -- like I did one recently and I had this really beautiful yellow dress and he kept draping it a way and he’s like, ‘If we do it like this, it looks like a diaper.’ And I go, ‘That’s not what we’re going for at this time, but maybe next time.’”

This love of style has led to Noah rocking dresses in public -- a move that doesn’t always make him popular with his peers.

“Sometimes he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses sometimes. And I send him to a really liberal hippie school, but even there, here in California, he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses. Or boys don’t wear pink,’” Fox admitted. “So we’re going through that now where I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says.”

Noah is well on his way to being a confident kid, according to Fox.

“He had stopped wearing dresses for a while. He just wore one two days ago to school,” she recalled. “And he came home and I was like, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?’ And he was like, ‘Well all the boys laughed when I came in, but I don’t care. I love dresses too much.’”

Fox recently opened up to ET about Noah being a "zombie cheerleader" last Halloween and how that reminded her of her iconic Jennifer's Body character.

"I don't know why he wanted to be a zombie cheerleader. He came up with that on his own. And when he chose that, I said, 'You know, I kind of played a character like that in a movie before,'" she recalled to Diablo Cody while reflecting on the movie's 10th anniversary, revealing that she decided to show her son part of the movie. "I made the mistake -- I don't know why I did this -- he wanted to see how she becomes a zombie, so I showed him the scene in the woods where they're going to sacrifice me. He's so sensitive I don't know why I did that. He was hysterical."

Fox also opened up about how getting pregnant with Noah helped her to get out of a dark time in Hollywood.

“I think it took getting pregnant -- that was the first real breakthrough where my consciousness shifted and my mind opened up and I was able to see from a birds eye view and breath to take it in,” she said. “And then another kid, and then another kid and with every kid I feel like that’s always been the doorway into a better version of myself.”

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

