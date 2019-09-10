Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have different takes on parenting.

The couple has three sons together -- Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3. (Green also has a 17-year-old son, Kassius, from a previous relationship.)

Green opened up about parenting with his famous wife on The Rachael Ray Show, and how their views tend to differ when it comes to their kids.

“We parent together. I’m much more the bad cop than she is,” he admitted. “At first, that was sort of an issue for us, but now we listen to each other and we talk to each other about things, and if she doesn’t like something or I don’t, we respect it or we listen to it and we co-parent well, I think right now.”

Calling Fox a “fantastic mom,” Green noted that his wife is more health conscious than he is when it comes to feeding their sons.

“She’s much healthier than I am and she’s much more concerned with that than I am,” he said of nutritious meals. “She’s like, ‘OK, grilled cheese, where’s the protein?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know where the protein is.’ So then I go make a chicken breast to go with the grilled cheese. She balances things out in that way, much more so than I do.”

Green also talked about his children’s strengths, saying, his son, Kassius, has the acting bug.

“He loves doing it. He’s doing plays in school. That’s his thing,” Green said. “Our 6-year-old, Noah, he’s into art and he’s much more creative. My son, Bodhi, the 5-year-old, is much more into sports. And then Journey, we haven’t really figured out Journey yet. He’s the baby of them all. He’s much more the ham. He always does stuff that makes us laugh. He’s big into dinosaurs right now. I don’t know how far that will take him career-wise. He tends to be very shy, but he’s hiding that by being a dinosaur around people.”

Green has been an open book about his 90210 co-stars lately. Watch the clip below for details on his hookup confessions.

