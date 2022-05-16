Megan Fox Says She Cut a Hole in Her Jumpsuit to 'Have Sex' With Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox made a major alteration to her blue jumpsuit while in Las Vegas with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Sunday, the 36-year-old actress shared a carousel of photos to Instagram from the couple's time in Sin City, and revealed that one of her outfits didn't leave the same as it came.
Fox shared pics of herself in a light blue, form-fitting jumpsuit along with a text that she seemingly sent to her stylist. "Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch to so we could have sex," Fox wrote.
Her stylist wrote back jokingly with laughing emojis, "I hate you. ...I'll fix it."
"An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season…just SO much crying in the shower," Fox captioned the Vegas pics.
The Jennifer's Body star's jumpsuit wasn't the only style statement making headlines this weekend. Fox and Kelly hit the blue carpet at Sunday's 2022 Billboard Music Awards, and the 32-year-old rocker was sporting a manicure that might have cost more than his entire outfit!
Kelly was rocking an 880-diamond nail set by Marrow x Nails of Los Angeles, which is worth an estimated $30,000. It took over 10 hours to create the diamond nail art. After the awards show, the diamonds were upcycled into a collection of limited edition rings for sale. All proceeds from the rings will go to the charity marrowfine.com.
"I’m going to take these off and turn them into rings and we're donating 100 percent of the proceeds to a Cleveland charity," Kelly told ET of his manicure.
For more with the stylish couple, check out the links below.
