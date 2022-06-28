Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are in it for better or worse! ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the pair at the premiere of MGK's new Hulu doc, Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink Monday, where Fox discussed going to therapy with the rock star, whose real name is Colson Baker, after an incident which saw him try to take his own life while on the phone with his now-fiancée.

"We’ve done every form of therapy that exists. We’ve found a therapist that really works for us, couples and individually, and it’s definitely a process, it’s not an easy one," Fox revealed. "Some of it's really difficult, but our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don’t have the tools to build each other back up, to rebuild."

She continued, "And so, it’s a constant process of, like, suffering and passion and love and the repeat cycles. So, we're just learning that, and navigating that, doing that together. There’s lots of all of those things all of the time."

The doc, released on Hulu Monday, details a dark night in July 2020 shortly after MGK's father died, on the one-year anniversary of his Hotel Diablo album release. The loss worsened the musician's ongoing battle with depression and substance abuse.

"I wouldn't leave my [hotel] room," he says in the film. "I started getting really, really, really dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me."

At the time, he was sleeping with a shotgun next to his bed and "just f**king snapped" that day.

"I called Megan. I was like, 'You aren’t here for me.' I'm in my room and I'm, like, freaking out on her," he says. "Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I'm yelling on the phone and, like, the barrel's in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's like dead silent."

In the film, he explains that the near-death moment made him realize he needed to stop his substance abuse, both for Fox and his daughter, Casie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I was like, 'I need to kick the drugs for real this time,'" he says, though the film doesn't specify if he was on drugs during the incident.

After that night, MGK explains that Fox "became the sun" to him. "That's what helps me write those songs," he adds. "'Cause it's just like every fairy tale that they never told you in school…the passion between us is just otherworldly."

The couple, who announced their engagement in January, are in the process of planning their fairy-tale wedding, though there's been some speculation that the two have already tied the knot.

The 32-year-old musician referred to the 36-year-old actress as his "wife" during his performance at the Billboard Music Awards in May, and further fueled marriage rumors when he once again gave Fox that title in his new doc.

When asked about their marriage status Monday, MGK explained that calling Fox his wife is just a sign of respect.

"I think when I speak about terminology -- it never felt like my girlfriend," he shared. "It feels too adolescent for the depth of our relationship."

Fox shared a similar sentiment, sharing that they'll get married when the time is right. "He’s got all the names," she said. "No [we aren't married], we don’t know what’s happening. He’s on tour this year. When it needs to happen, the universe will open up and give us the space to do that."

For more on the pair, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Reveal If They're Actually Married

MGK Recalls Putting a Gun in His Mouth While Talking to Megan Fox

Sharna Burgess on Reaching out to Megan Fox About Brian Austin Green

Machine Gun Kelly Recalls Suicide Attempt That Led Him to Get Clean This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery