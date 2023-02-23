Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman are joining the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, ET has exclusively learned. The two actors, who are married in real life, will play "a mild-mannered married couple named Jean and Gene, who are college professors," Mullally told ET's Will Marfuggi while attending the premiere for Party Down season 3 on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

"I mean, the deal's not quite closed but let's just pretend it is," she said, revealing they start filming "in a couple of weeks."

The revelation comes after reported rumors that the two former Parks and Recreation stars were joining the Netflix series and are among several new roles being added to season 4. And just two weeks ago, the main cast, including Elliot Page and Tom Hooper, posted a photo of themselves as they reunited for a table read as they get to work on the upcoming episodes.

The news also comes after Offerman has garnered considerable praise for his turn as a survivalist named Bill in the third episode of HBO's The Last of Us season 1. And it turns out it was Mullally who convinced him to take the part opposite Murray Bartlett after Con O'Neill, who was originally cast, had to drop out.

"I had to convince [him] not because he didn't love the script but because he was so busy. And I said, 'Well let me read it and I'll tell you whether or not you're gonna do it,'" Mullally recalled. "I read it and I was like, 'You're doing it.'"

After watching the episode, which debuted at the end of January, Mullally admitted she cried like many of the show's fans. "It's so good. It's the best," she said, before reflecting on all of the attention he's been getting since. "We had a lot of fun with it because he's been getting, like, a really good response from, you know, everybody. And so, I started calling him 'Episode Three.' I just call him 'Episode Three' around the house."

Mullally also teased that she "cleared" space on the mantle for a potential Emmy, given all the buzz surrounding the performance. "I don't think he'd go that far," she said of him doing that himself. "But yeah, I mean, hello!"

In the meantime, fans can catch both Mullally and Offerman on the new season of Party Down, which premieres Friday, Feb. 24 on Starz. Mullally returns as Lydia Dunfree, who is a former member of the catering team who reunites with her co-workers in the new episodes, while Offerman makes a guest-starring appearance later in the season.

"It's just such a nice group of people. Like, really nice people, really funny people," she said of her ensemble of co-stars, which includes Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr and Ryan Hansen, all of whom returned to reprise their roles from the first two seasons. "It's a great, great, great group and I think unusually so. I would say of all the shows I've done, this is probably my favorite cast."

