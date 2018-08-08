Nick Offerman definitely believes in life after love.

On Tuesday, Will & Grace’s Megan Mullally dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she revealed that her husband, the equally hilarious Parks & Recreation alum, tells her she looks just like Cher after sex. The bizarre yet totally amazing anecdote surfaced when the 59-year-old actress revealed that she and her hubby had written about a book about their life together -- and the Cher observation definitely made the cut!

“Well, we have just engaged in our marital… our rightful marital activity, and he was on his back and I was sort of lying on his chest and looking up at him and he goes, ‘You know, always in these moments, you look like Cher,’” she relayed.

“It’s only after,” she continued. “It’s not before, not during, only after. I wish we could dim the lights and I could go like this [leaning down] and you could tell me if I look like Cher.”

It’s noteworthy that the “Believe” songstress has loomed large on Will & Grace. As fans know, Jack (played by Sean Hayes) idolizes her. And in season 3 of the show, she actually shows up! However, Jack thought she was a drag queen. Then, in season 4, Cher dropped by again -- this time in one of Jack’s dreams.

During her visit to the talk show, Mullally also revealed that not only did she watch The Bachelorette, so did her man’s man husband. And they are both huge fans.

“I hate to shatter everyone’s illusions,” she explained. “But Nick Offerman watches the entire Bachelor franchise with me, including Bachelor in Paradise.”

Get more Bachelorette news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Get Crafty in DIY Show 'Making It'

Chris Pratt and Son Jack Cut Down a Massive Tree & Send It to His 'Parks and Rec' Co-Star Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman Says One 'Hearts Beat Loud' Cameo Was Thanks to 'Parks and Rec' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery