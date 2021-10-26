Megan Thee Stallion Is Graduating From College -- See the First Photos!
Megan Thee Stallion on Beyonce, Cardi B and Why She Named Her De…
Adele Fans Think a New Album Is Coming, Cardi B Is the Queen of …
‘Cardi Tries’: Raven-Symoné Surprises Wedding Couple at the Alta…
Cardi B Gets Candid About Her Post-Baby Body
Cardi B Flaunts Luxury Birthday Gift From Husband Offset
Cardi B Reacts to Selena Gomez’s Gift for Rapper’s Newborn Son
Cardi B Attends First Event After Giving Birth to Son
Offset Surprises Cardi B With a Mansion in the Dominican Republi…
Chlöe Bailey Shares Heartfelt Reason She Cried While Performing …
JAY-Z Brings the Family to LA Movie Premiere, William Shatner Re…
Debby Ryan Doesn't Even Know About Her Iconic, Viral Interview (…
Adele Ranks Beyonce’s Albums, Khloe Kardashian Teases Family’s N…
'90 Day Fiancé': Ceasar Says He's 'Friends’ With Drake (Exclusiv…
'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Explains How the Tragic Death of His Sist…
Ellen Pompeo Recalls Screaming Match With Denzel Washington on '…
Katie Couric’s Upcoming Memoir Includes Surprising Confessions
Behind the Scenes of Trace Adkins and Luke Bryan’s ‘Where the Co…
Natasha Bure and Heather Locklear Deal With Grief in ‘Don’t Swea…
‘Never Have I Ever’: Lee Rodriguez Shares Her Hopes For Season 3…
Congratulations to Megan Thee Stallion! The 26-year-old rapper announced she's graduating this year from college and showed off her bedazzled mortarboard on Instagram.
Megan's graduation cap fittingly reads "real hot girl sh*t." She shared on Monday that she's taking her graduation pictures for her upcoming matriculation from Texas Southern University, and even her nails were decked out for the occasion. Her nails read "TSU" on one hand and "2021" on the other and were painted in the school's colors -- maroon and gray.
"2021 finna graduate collegeeee 😛 taking my graduation pics today 😭" Megan wrote. "I can't wait for y'all to see."
She received supportive comments from her celebrity pals, including Lil Nas X and Normani.
"YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS proud is an understatement," Normani wrote.
Last November, Megan talked with ET about working on a college degree in health administration.
"School is so hard and online classes are really hard too, but I was already doing online classes before quarantine started," she said. "I had to because I couldn't go on campus anymore. I mean, my focus was definitely better because I didn't have a lot of distractions. But I'm still in school, and I'm projected to graduate in 2021!"
The "Body" rapper said that her late mother and grandmother inspired her to complete her higher education with the goal of opening up her own assisted living facilities. She also set up a scholarship fund program, in partnership with Amazon Music, which awards $10,000 scholarships to two women of color pursuing an associates, bachelors or post-graduate degree.
"I have to finish everything I start. I'm not a quitter," Megan said. "What I'm studying is something I'm genuinely passionate about. My grandmother was a teacher; she definitely always pushes me to finish school. When my mother was still alive, she definitely was pushing me to finish college, so I'm definitely going to do it for those two. But I want to open up the assisted living facilities, like I said, and I just have to see this through, 'cause I really want to see myself accomplish that."
RELATED CONTENT:
Megan Thee Stallion 'Ready for Everybody to See Me' at Met Gala
Adele Gets Down to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP'
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Celebrate Their 1-Year 'WAPiversary'