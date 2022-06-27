Megan Thee Stallion Leads 'My Body, My Motherf**king Choice' Chant With Glastonbury Festival Crowd
Roe v. Wade Overturned: Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift and More Ce…
Jussie Smollett Reflects on 'Wonderful' Hollywood Return After S…
How 'General Hospital' Cast Is Supporting Jack and Kristina Wagn…
Brian Laundrie’s Remains Found by FBI Following Nationwide Searc…
Jodie Sweetin Says Her Engagement Brought ‘Great Joy’ After Loss…
Rebecca Romijn Reflects on Marriage to John Stamos With Current …
Dani Hampson’s Family Pays Tribute After She Died on Her and Tom…
Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Dead at 27
Kandi Burruss Has Unexpected Wardrobe Issues on BET Awards Carpe…
Ben Affleck Reaches 'Highest Form of Success' With His Kids Beca…
Niece Waidhofer, Model and Influencer, Dead at 31
Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split (Source)
Ireland Baldwin on How Therapy Helped Repair Her and Dad Alec's …
2022 BET Awards Host Taraji P. Henson and Show Producers Preview…
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Eric Martsolf on What He Learned From J…
NeNe Leakes and Ray J Clash in 'College Hill: Celebrity Edition'…
Will Smith Admits to His Family He Once Considered Suicide
Megan Thee Stallion is letting her home state know exactly what she thinks following the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. Two days after the Supreme Court's decision, the GRAMMY winner called out Texas' 2021 abortion ban while performing her Saturday set at the Glastonbury Festival.
"Now, y'all know it wouldn't be me if I didn't take a second to call out these stupid ass men," the 27-year-old said. "I mean, God damn. What else you want? Texas really embarrassing me right now, y'all know that's my home state. I wanna have it on the record, that the hot boys and hot girls do not support this bullsh*t that y’all campaigning for."
The "Plan B" rapper then led the crowd in a chant of "My body, my motherf**king choice."
Megan's performance references Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's signing of a restrictive abortion ban last May, which outlaws the procedure after six weeks -- before most people even know they're pregnant. According to The Texas Tribune, the state is expected to enact a total abortion ban in the coming weeks.
Hours after the ruling was announced on Friday, Megan took to Instagram to rally her followers to join Planned Parenthood’s Bans Off Our Bodies movement. "The court has failed us all -- but we won’t back down," she wrote. "I'm going to keep fighting because everyone deserves access to the care they need."
Many other celebrities have spoken out against the ruling, with a few joining Megan's example and pledging their support for abortion rights after last week’s ruling. Lizzo also announced that she's teaming up with Live Nation to make a donation to Planned Parenthood for $1 million.
"I'm pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood," she wrote on Twitter. "Live Nation agreed to match -- to make it 1 MILLION dollars. The most important thing is action & loud voices. @plannedparenthood @abortionfunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban."
Friday's 6-to-3 ruling reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, giving states the power to pass their own laws around abortion. Since the decision, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion in their states, after putting "trigger bans" in place that governors enacted after the SCOTUS ruling.
President Joe Biden has spoken out against the ruling, which he called the "realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court."
RELATED CONTENT
Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe v. Wade in Shift for Abortion Rights
Roe v. Wade Overturned: Michelle Obama and More Celebrities React
2022 BET Awards: Powerful 'In Memoriam' Opens With Roe V. Wade
Ireland Baldwin Shares Abortion Experience Amid Roe v. Wade Decision
Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen Sing 'F**K You' to Supreme Court
Paul Walker's Daughter Reveals Abortion in 2020, Reacts to Roe v. Wade
Cheryl Burke Recalls Abortion at 18, Reacts to Roe v. Wade Overturn