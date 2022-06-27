Megan Thee Stallion is letting her home state know exactly what she thinks following the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. Two days after the Supreme Court's decision, the GRAMMY winner called out Texas' 2021 abortion ban while performing her Saturday set at the Glastonbury Festival.

"Now, y'all know it wouldn't be me if I didn't take a second to call out these stupid ass men," the 27-year-old said. "I mean, God damn. What else you want? Texas really embarrassing me right now, y'all know that's my home state. I wanna have it on the record, that the hot boys and hot girls do not support this bullsh*t that y’all campaigning for."

The "Plan B" rapper then led the crowd in a chant of "My body, my motherf**king choice."

Megan Thee Stallion gets crowd of thousands at the Glastonbury Festival to scream “my body, my motherfuckin’ choice” pic.twitter.com/GDNuHK1uUy — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2022

Megan's performance references Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's signing of a restrictive abortion ban last May, which outlaws the procedure after six weeks -- before most people even know they're pregnant. According to The Texas Tribune, the state is expected to enact a total abortion ban in the coming weeks.

Hours after the ruling was announced on Friday, Megan took to Instagram to rally her followers to join Planned Parenthood’s Bans Off Our Bodies movement. "The court has failed us all -- but we won’t back down," she wrote. "I'm going to keep fighting because everyone deserves access to the care they need."

Many other celebrities have spoken out against the ruling, with a few joining Megan's example and pledging their support for abortion rights after last week’s ruling. Lizzo also announced that she's teaming up with Live Nation to make a donation to Planned Parenthood for $1 million.

"I'm pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood," she wrote on Twitter. "Live Nation agreed to match -- to make it 1 MILLION dollars. The most important thing is action & loud voices. @plannedparenthood @abortionfunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban."

I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 24, 2022

The most important thing is action & loud voices. @PPFA@AbortionFunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 24, 2022

Friday's 6-to-3 ruling reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, giving states the power to pass their own laws around abortion. Since the decision, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion in their states, after putting "trigger bans" in place that governors enacted after the SCOTUS ruling.

President Joe Biden has spoken out against the ruling, which he called the "realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court."

