Megan Thee Stallion Looks 'Little Mermaid'-Chic With New Red Hair
'She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany and Ginger Gonzaga React to Megan Th…
Kourtney Kardashian Refuses to Let Scott Disick 'Ruin' Newlywed …
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How Much She Weighs After 'Toxic' Re…
Kelly Osbourne Confirms She'll Appear on Her Parents' Reality Sh…
Khloé Kardashian Has Had Enough of Kanye West's Attacks on Kim
Gisele Bündchen Ditches Wedding Ring as Tom Brady Divorce Rumors…
'Sister Wives' Wonder What Went Wrong as Christine Prepares to L…
Kanye West and Candace Owens Shock Social Media With 'White Live…
Tamera Mowry-Housley Addresses Sister Tia’s Divorce From Cory Ha…
Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian for Social Media Antics
Kelly Ripa Opens Up About Mark Consuelos and Career in New Book …
Blake Lively Is Pregnant! Expecting Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds
Bethenny Frankel Slams Meghan Markle for Continuing to Rehash Ro…
Sara Lee, Ex-WWE Wrestler, Dead at 30
Charlie Hunnam Plays Coy About Return to 'Sons of Anarchy' Unive…
Kelly Ripa Explains Why She and Mark Consuelos Are No Longer Emp…
Kate Walsh Says Returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Felt ‘Surreal’ (Ex…
Justin Bieber Is Hyped During First Performance Since His Health…
It's no doubt that Megan Thee Stallion is a statement-maker. Whether on the red carpet, on stage, or on social media, the 27-year-old rapper is known to turn heads. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to show off a gorgeous new look, channeling her inner Little Mermaid with red hair.
"@forbes 30 under 30 💞" she wrote alongside the snaps, referring to the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Detroit where she was a keynote speaker.
She later shared additional pictures that showed her in a classic black dress while she played with her long locks. She simply captioned the post with three heart emojis.
Megan debuted the look at the summit where she spoke about her life as an artist and entrepreneur, including her work as a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise owner.
"Popeyes is around the corner from anybody who lives in a low-income area. I've been eating this all my life," she told those in attendance. "These areas are food deserts, like we don't really have a lot of options of vegetables or food besides these fast-food restaurants, so how can I get in this space and make it better for people that are like me and living in these spaces?"
"Now that I own my own Popeyes and I am able to open up my own Popeyes, what am I going to put in this Popeyes to make it better for my people? So, that's why I wanted to open it," she added.
When it comes to how she chooses what brands to partner with, Megan explained: "People wanting to use your face and your image to sell their product is easy. But caring about something to me, and caring about who I’m selling something to, and my supporters—I’m not about to get up and talk about something I don’t care about or put my face on something I don’t know about.”
Megan also spoke about working hard to get places. “When you just let people give you things, you don’t get to learn,” she explained. “You didn’t have to go through any hardship. You didn’t have to learn a lesson. You didn’t have to bump your head.”
RELATED CONTENT:
Megan Thee Stallion Creates Website With Mental Health Resources
'She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany Reacts to Megan Thee Stallion's Epic Cameo
How Megan Thee Stallion Is Joining the Marvel Universe