How Megan Thee Stallion Is Joining the Marvel Universe
Met Gala 2022: Megan Thee Stallion Having a 'Hot Girl Met' Night…
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's All-White, 3-Day Wedding…
Dove Cameron Shows Off Intense Nail Art at 2022 MTV VMAs (Exclus…
Bradley Cooper Smiles Over 'Special' Support From Irina Shayk at…
Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 10
Scott Disick Mocks Kris Jenner as Kourtney Kardashian Gives a Fe…
Britney Spears Blames Mom Lynne for Conservatorship in Now-Delet…
Kelsea Ballerini Praises Husband Morgan Evans as a 'Supportive, …
Maren Morris Thankful for Her Marriage in Industry That's 'Tough…
Why AJ McLean's 9-Year-Old Daughter Changed Her Name to Elliot
Kourtney Kardashian Refuses to Let Scott Disick 'Ruin' Newlywed …
Kevin Costner Teases 'Yellowstone' Season 5 and Reveals If He Kn…
Elton John Hopes 'Hold Me Closer' Duet With Britney Spears Will …
Yung Gravy on Obsession With MILFs as He Brings Addison Rae's Mo…
Joe and Melissa Gorga Wish Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas ‘the …
'The Family Chantel': Pedro Finds Out Chantel Took All Their Mon…
Richard Simmons Is 'His Jovial Self' on 70th Birthday (Exclusive)
Sydney Sweeney on Her 'Amazing' Double Emmy Noms and Joining MCU…
Megan Thee Stallion is stepping into thee Marvel Universe. In her latest interview with The Cut, the “Plan B” rapper revealed that she will have a role in Marvel’s She-Hulk. Further details about the part or when her episode will air have not been announced.
In the interview, the 27-year-old rapper expressed her desire to take on the world of hip-hip and acting like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube.
“When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she tells The Cut. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”
The H-Town hottie joins Harry Styles as a top-selling musician with a role in the Marvel Universe, and her Hollywood dreams are clearly getting closer and closer to fruition.
Earlier this month, Megan made a guest appearance in the second season of P-Valley on Starz, where she played Tina Snow, a character who was a play off her rap alter ego by the same name.
For her role, the rapper performed inside the Pynk night club with Lil Murder (played by J. Alphonse Nicholson).
The acting bug will hit the “Freak Nasty” rapper once again, as she is set to star alongside Bowen Yang, Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane in the R-rated musical film F**king Identical Twins. In addition to the all-star cast, writers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp will also star in the film.
According the a press release, F**king Identical Twins is a “subversive musical spin on The Parent Trap, following two business adversaries who realize they're identical twin brothers and decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again.”
So far, no further details about Megan’s character in the film have been released.
RELATED CONTENT:
Megan Thee Stallion Requests $1 Million in Relief From Record Label
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Read for Mercedes on 'P-Valley'
Megan Thee Stallion Grills Natalia Dyer on 'Stranger Things'