Megan Thee Stallion went all out for her graduation photos and chances are, you've never seen more glamorous graduation photos than these. On Thursday, the 26-year-old rapper shared that she's graduating from Texas Southern University on Dec. 11 and Instagrammed photos of herself in a jaw-dropping one-piece and sash.

In the first photo, Megan rocks heels and poses between two cars, one reading, "Ima stand out with no handouts." More pictures include her posing from the back and one with her sitting on the hood of a car.

"Showed my a** and still went to class🤘🏽🖕🏽IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS 🔥 doing everything they said I can't/couldn't!" she captioned the post. "Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating dec 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that!"

Late last month, she announced she's graduating this year from college and showed off her bedazzled mortarboard on Instagram. Megan's graduation cap fittingly reads "real hot girl sh*t." She shared with fans that she was taking her graduation pictures for her upcoming matriculation from Texas Southern University, and even her nails were decked out for the occasion. Her nails read "TSU" on one hand and "2021" on the other and were painted in the school's colors -- maroon and gray.

"2021 finna graduate collegeeee 😛 taking my graduation pics today 😭" Megan wrote. "I can't wait for y'all to see."

She received supportive comments from her celebrity pals, including Lil Nas X and Normani.

"YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS proud is an understatement," Normani wrote.

Last November, Megan talked with ET about working on a college degree in health administration.

"School is so hard and online classes are really hard too, but I was already doing online classes before quarantine started," she said. "I had to because I couldn't go on campus anymore. I mean, my focus was definitely better because I didn't have a lot of distractions. But I'm still in school, and I'm projected to graduate in 2021!"

The "Body" rapper said that her late mother and grandmother inspired her to complete her higher education with the goal of opening up her own assisted living facilities. She also set up a scholarship fund program, in partnership with Amazon Music, which awards $10,000 scholarships to two women of color pursuing an associates, bachelors or post-graduate degree.

"I have to finish everything I start. I'm not a quitter," Megan said. "What I'm studying is something I'm genuinely passionate about. My grandmother was a teacher; she definitely always pushes me to finish school. When my mother was still alive, she definitely was pushing me to finish college, so I'm definitely going to do it for those two. But I want to open up the assisted living facilities, like I said, and I just have to see this through, 'cause I really want to see myself accomplish that."

RELATED CONTENT:

Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Billie Eilish Dancing to Her Performance of ‘Body’ This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Megan Thee Stallion 'Ready for Everybody to See Me' at Met Gala

Adele Gets Down to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP'

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Celebrate Their 1-Year 'WAPiversary'

Related Gallery