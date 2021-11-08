Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out after the fatal tragedy that took place at Travis Scott's Astroworld concert in Houston over the weekend. ET spoke to the 26-year-old rapper at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards, where she discussed the devastating events that took place in her hometown of Houston after a crowd rushing incident at the concert left eight dead and many more injured.

"Houston is my hometown. It has a special place in my heart. I feel terrible. Whatever we can do, I want to help," Megan pledged. "I want to support. Always. That's my duty. That's what I gotta do. And we're just sending prayers and we're sending condolences. And we're sending positive energy to everybody and their family."

Megan, whose full name is Megan Pete, received the 2021 Glamour Woman of the Year Award at Monday night's event, where she shared her emotional story of perseverance and success in the male-dominated world of hip-hop.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"I win a lot of awards as Megan Thee Stallion, but tonight I choose to accept this award as Megan Pete, a soon-to-be college graduate from Houston, a woman who has built a successful career in a male-dominated industry and musical genre, who has earned her respect from people that couldn’t look beyond my public persona," she shared. "I’ve naively trusted some wrong people at the wrong times and wound up in situations that were not beneficial to my well-being, I’ve been vulnerable and been taken advantage of. But I’ve learned from each of those situations, and I’ve become a stronger woman as a result of them. I’ve persevered which, at the end of the day, is what really matters."

She continued, "My story is probably not too different than a lot of y’alls. As a young girl, I stood in front of my bedroom mirror, practicing for moments just like these. But I was fortunate to have role models -- strong, fierce, independent Black women who gave me the tools to stand up for myself and not to limit myself based upon others."

After thanking the many women who have come before her and allowed her to turn her dreams into reality, including her late mother and her grandmother, Megan concluded her speech by reminding women of the world that "there's room at the table" for all women succeed and if there isn't room, the soon-to-be college grad said "we need to make room."

"There’s nothing women can’t achieve when we recognize that—that there can be more than one female scientist, scholar, actress, poet or, rapper. There’s room at the table for all of us, and when there isn’t, we need to make room," Megan declared. "For all women of all shapes and sizes, skin colors, ethnicities, career paths, and economic classes, who have come together in a room like this one today, we celebrate each other’s power and fabulousness."

She continued, "And so on my behalf, on behalf all the Hotties out there, please let me thank y’all again for this honor, and for a day that I won’t ever forget. Thank you."

