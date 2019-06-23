Meghan King Edmonds and her husband, Jim, are coming together to support their son, Hart, amid Jim's cheating scandal.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share photos of herself and Jim holding their son at the hospital, where he underwent an MRI so doctors could determine whether he has a neurological disorder. Meghan previously opened up to fans about Hart's health in an extremely personal blog post earlier this month, during which she addressed allegations that Jim had cheated on her.

"It's been the most trying last couple months of my entire life and we still don't have answers," she said of her son's diagnosis. "Sometimes I leave the house after the kids go to bed so I can drive around and ugly cry in the dark with no one around. Now I have this to deal with: my one true love betraying me in the most disgusting and public way possible."

On Saturday, Meghan and Jim united for the sake of their son. The reality star shared a sweet photo of Jim cradling Hart at the hospital, and hinted they had gotten a good prognosis. "Mommy and daddy's best part is the results," she wrote.

Meghan -- who shares 1-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes and 2-year-old daughter Aspen with Jim -- said in her blog post earlier this month that she hopes her marriage can "recover" from the cheating scandal. Jim apologized for his actions in a statement on June 13 and said he had "sought forgiveness from my wife."

"It wasn't one mistake, one lapse in judgment," Meghan said. "I saw the texts -- each one represents his decision to throw our marriage in the trash. Why did he self-sabotage? And who sends nudies? Doesn't everyone know better than this in 2019? What drives someone to self-destruct in such a way?"

"I love him," she wrote. "How can I turn my feelings around so quickly? How can one person decide to utterly ruin me? It's not fair. I sob so much my face stings from the salt from my tears. I am exhausted. My poor kids aren’t getting their devoted mother. And it's only been 36 hours."

