Meghan King Edmonds is speaking out about a report that her husband, retired baseball player Jim Edmonds, cheated on her.

The 34-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote an extremely personal blog post on Friday titled "I'm Sad," after AllAboutTheTEA.com published a report on Thursday alleging that 48-year-old Jim cheated on her with a woman while she was pregnant with their 1-year-old twins, Hart and Hayes. According to the report, Jim also allegedly cheated with the same woman while he was married to his second wife, Allison Raski.

The report contains screenshots of alleged NSFW texts between Jim and the woman, as well as an alleged non-disclosure agreement he later made with her in exchange for her silence. In a statement to Us Weekly, Jim admits he had a "lapse in judgment," but insists that "at no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact."

In Meghan's emotional post, she says Jim did send nude photos to the woman and reveals that she found out about it through the tabloids.

"I called Jimmy and he confessed to me that he had exchanged lewd photos with this woman over the course of several months and a physical relationship never existed," she writes. "He paid her off to protect me so I'd never find out."

"Do I believe him? I don't know," she continues. "Because I don't trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me."

Meghan says she fully blames her husband. The two have been married since October 2014 and share 2-year-old daughter Aspen, as well as their twin sons.

"It wasn't one mistake, one lapse in judgment," she writes. "I saw the texts -- each one represents his decision to throw our marriage in the trash. Why did he self-sabotage? And who sends nudies? Doesn't everyone know better than this in 2019? What drives someone to self-destruct in such a way?"

The mother of three says her wealth means nothing in the face of the affair, but acknowledges that she still loves her husband. She says that ultimately, she hopes their marriage "can recover."

"I love him," she writes. "How can I turn my feelings around so quickly? How can one person decide to utterly ruin me? It's not fair. I sob so much my face stings from the salt from my tears. I am exhausted. My poor kids aren’t getting their devoted mother. And it's only been 36 hours."

Later, the former reality star reveals their son, Hart, may have a neurological disorder, which she's also been dealing with before the cheating report.

"It's been the most trying last couple months of my entire life and we still don't have answers," she says of her son's diagnosis. "Sometimes I leave the house after the kids go to bed so I can drive around and ugly cry in the dark with no one around. Now I have this to deal with: my one true love betraying me in the most disgusting and public way possible."

In Jim's statement on Thursday, he apologized to his wife, and claims the woman in question is trying to profit off of his name and has "done this to others in the past."

“Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person," the statement reads. "For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife. I’m outraged over the intent to ruin my family and intend to take legal action. We were never having any problems in our marriage. My attorney is in possession of documents wherein this person has admitted fabricating large portions of her 'story.'"

ET spoke with Meghan in 2017, when she said she was "obsessed with motherhood" and wanted five more kids with Jim. Watch the video below for more:

