Meghan King is married! The Real Housewives of Orange County alum tied the knot with boyfriend Cuffe Owens. King and Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden, wed in an intimate Pennsylvania ceremony attended by the president. King shared the happy news on Instagram Monday, claiming that the pair "just knew" they were the ones for each other.

"We just knew. Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens," King captioned the photo of her Owens on their wedding day.

King wore an off-white blazer dress which she paired with lace gloves and birdcage veil, while Owens, an L.A.-based attorney, sported a navy suit, letting his long, brown hair down for the occasion.

The small wedding took place at the groom's childhood home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, the home of the president's sister, Valerie, and her husband Jack Owens.

In an interview with Brides magazine, King shared that the pair met on a dating app and within a week, were already dating and planning a future together.

"We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," King revealed. "By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks."

Becoming husband and wife seemed like the natural next step for the couple.

"Our wedding was about two things for us," King shared. "Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it."

In addition to getting married at the groom's childhood home, their wedding date has a special meaning for Owens' parents too.

"When we realized that Cuffe’s parents’ wedding anniversary — October 11 — was a holiday Monday, we both knew exactly what we were going to do, where we were going to do it, and how we were going to do it. It’s a beautiful thing to see eye-to-eye with each other as we do."

Just last month, King and Owens made their relationship Instagram official. In the sweet shot, King and Owens hug while out and about together. "Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like 'my main squeeze'… so just meet my man," King captioned the pic.

The former reality TV star was previously married to former MLB player Jim Edmonds, with whom she shares Aspen, 4, Hayes, 3, and Hart, 3.

King's kids were part of the wedding, with her three children serving as her wedding party for the day. The bride's father walked her down the aisle while her twin boys served as groomsmen and Aspen acted as the flower girl.

King and Edmonds called it quits in 2019. She had been dating friend Will Roos this year, and was previously in a relationship with Christian Schauf.

RELATED CONTENT

Meghan King Goes Instagram Official With Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe

Meghan King Introduces New Boyfriend Will Roos Months After Breakup

Meghan King Gets Candid About Motherhood and Feeling 'Overwhelmed'

Britney Spears Asks Fans For Wedding Advice This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery