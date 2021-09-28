Meghan King Goes Instagram Official With Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe

Meghan King has a new man in her life! The 37-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County star recently took to Instagram to announce that she's dating Cuffe Biden Owens.

Owens, a 42-year-old attorney, is President Joe Biden's nephew. He's the son of the president's younger sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and her husband, John Owens.

In the sweet shot, King and Owens hug while out and about together. "Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like 'my main squeeze'… so just meet my man," King captioned the pic.

King was previously married to former MLB player Jim Edmonds, with whom she shares Aspen, 4, Hayes, 3, and Hart, 3. The pair called it quits in 2019, amid cheating rumors against Edmonds, which he denied.

In January 2020, King told ET that things "could be better" with her ex.

"It makes me sad that after five years of a loving marriage, with our ups and downs, that we could be in a place that makes me sad," she said. "But, I’m hopeful for… I don’t know, better communication in the future? Yeah, we'll just keep it at that."

In May 2020, King went Instagram official with a new beau, Christian Schauf. In a November blog post, King revealed that she and Schauf had split after they "grew apart."

She next dated Will Roos, making things Instagram official with him in January. The pair began as friends, but a romance later developed. They split earlier this year.

