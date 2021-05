Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are shining a light on the struggles of people suffering from mental health issues in their new docuseries The Me You Can't See.

The first trailer for the Apple TV+ series features appearances from around the world -- celebrities and every day people alike. Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, all make cameos in the clip.

"I don't tell this story for my own self service. I've been through it and people need help," a tearful Gaga shares. Gaga has previously worked with Prince Harry's brother, Prince William, on mental health initiatives.

The Duchess of Sussex pops in for a quick cameo, wearing a shirt that reads, "Raising the Future." Markle is already mom to 2-year-old son, Archie, and is currently pregnant with the couple's second child -- a baby girl.

"To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness," says Harry, who has been open about his own mental health journey following the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana. "In today's world more than ever, it's a sign of strength."

It seems that Diana's tragic death will be covered in the series as footage of a young Prince Harry walking behind her casket plays during one scene.

The Me You Can't See premieres May 21 on Apple TV+.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry Says ‘There’s a Lot of Genetic Pain and Suffering’ Within the Royal Family This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

How the Royal Family Feels About Prince Harry's 'Truman Show' Comments

Prince Harry Compares Life as a Royal to 'The Truman Show'

Mental Health Awareness Month: Celebs Who Have Spoken Out

Related Gallery