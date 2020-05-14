Looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have gotten on board with the most popular quarantine trend... video chatting!

During Crisis Text Line's virtual staff meeting on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance to discuss the importance of mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the company's Atlanta-based employees, Ricky Neal, shared a pic from the meeting on Twitter, writing, "Still shocked that Meghan and Harry took over our staff meeting yesterday!"

Crisis Text Line works every day to help people in crisis. The text-based service offers free support, 24/7, for anyone who may be feeling sad, lost, isolated, or just needs someone to talk to. Just text 'HOME' to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor, or visit their website here to learn more about becoming a volunteer.

ET reported last May that Meghan and Harry teamed up with Kate Middleton and Prince William to launch Shout, a similar text messaging helpline in England that supports people dealing with a mental health crisis.

"We are incredibly excited to be launching this service, knowing it has the potential to reach thousands of vulnerable people every day," the four shared in a joint statement at the time. "Over the last few months Shout has started working quietly behind the scenes. We have all been able to see the service working up close and are so excited for its future."

"At the heart of this service will be an incredible national volunteer community, one which needs to grow to allow us to support more people in crisis," the statement continued. "We hope that many more of you will join us and be part of something very special."

Though this appears to be the first time we've seen Meghan and Harry on a Zoom call together since quarantine began, Meghan seems to be using it quite a lot these days. Earlier this month, the former Suits star used the video conferencing app to reconnect with women of London's Hubb Community Kitchen.

She also recently surprised a young woman ahead of her job interview. Watch below:

