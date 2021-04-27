Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are about to be rubbing elbows with some of today's top celebrities for a good cause. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the campaign chairs for the upcoming Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World put on by Global Citizen in an effort to give everyone access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The event will be hosted by Selena Gomez and will feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R.

There will also be special guest appearances by Ben Affleck, Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman, Sean Penn, Olivia Munn, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Chrissy Teigen, who recently revealed that Markle reached out to her after she suffered a pregnancy loss last year.

#VaxLive is almost here! On May 8, join us, @SelenaGomez, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, @JLo, @FooFighters, and more for a show with big names and an even bigger message: everyone, everywhere deserves access to a COVID-19 vaccine. https://t.co/LQH1HGdvmepic.twitter.com/2RhLrkwvmW — Global Citizen Canada (@GlblCtznCAN) April 27, 2021

The event will take place on May 8 and will be broadcast around the world. According to the site it is "celebrating the hope that COVID-19 vaccines are offering families and communities around the world" as well as "calling on world leaders to step up to make sure vaccines are accessible for all."

Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World will air Saturday, May 8, on several networks. An airtime has not been released yet.

